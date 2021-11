Incendie à bord d'un navire de guerre canadien au large de la Norvège

Looks like the fire onboard HMCS Fredericton started around 0300z.



A Canadian statement says the fire occurred in the forward engine room. Luckily no-one was injured.



The Fredericton is now escorted by NoCGV Njord and civilian tug Boa Bqlder, and likely bound for Trondheim. https://t.co/srzHs7cINX pic.twitter.com/ZSCSNsewRw