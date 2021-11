L'éruption incessante d’un volcan à La Palma agrandit la superficie de l'île – vidéos

#Copernicus for #Volcano🌋 monitoring



Since the start of the #LaPalma #CumbreVieja eruption, the island of the #Canarias archipelago has extended its area by ~4⃣3⃣ ha, while, according to @CopernicusEMS, 2⃣6⃣5⃣1⃣ built-up structures have been destroyed



⬇️#Sentinel1🇪🇺🛰️ imagery pic.twitter.com/DXknhKW0I9