Comment l’établissement anglo-américain créa Hitler

Guido Giacomo Preparata dans son passionnant Conjuring Hitler explique comment les élites anglo-saxonnes (l'establishment anglo-américain de Carroll Quigley) ont utilisé le nazisme pour détruire la vieille Europe et empêcher l'unification eurasiatique. L'obsession de la diplomatie anglo-américaine est le contrôle de l'île-monde de McKinder ; on manipule l'hostilité germano-russe du Kaiser à Merkel et on maintient sa suprématie.

On le lit dans un anglais simple qui attend un traducteur.

"A detailed analysis of the emergence of Nazism might disclose that the Nazis were never a creature of chance. The thesis of the book suggests that for 15 years (1919-33), the Anglo-Saxon elites tampered with German politics with the conscious intent to obtain a reactionary movement, which they could then set up as a pawn for their geopolitical intrigues."

On veut donc après la guerre un mouvement réactionnaire et antisémite en Allemagne, susceptible d'être utilisée comme pion :

« When this movement emerged immediately after World War I in the shape of a religious, anti-Semitic sect disguised as a political party (that is, the NSDAP), the British clubs kept it under close observation, proceeded to endorse it semi-officially in 1931 when the Weimar Republic was being dismantled by the Crisis, and finally embraced it, with deceit, throughout the 1930s. This is to say that although England did not conceive Hitlerism, she nonetheless created the conditions under which such a phenomenon could appear…"

Tout cela, explique Preparata, est voulu par cet establishment anglo-britannique qui après la Deuxième Guerre Mondiale va contrôler l'Europe du charbon et de l'OTAN ; sur ces sujets enfin balisés, on peut lire les excellents essais révisionnistes de l'universitaire Annie Lacroix-Riz.

Guido Preparata encore à propos de ces sinistres clubs Anglo-Saxons (Hellfire club, Skulls&Bones…):

"By ‘clubs' and ‘elites' I mean the established and self-perpetuating fraternities that ruled the Anglo-Saxon commonwealths: these were (and still are) formed by an aggregation of dynasts issued from the banking houses, the diplomatic corps, the officer caste, and the executive aristocracy, which still remains solidly entrenched in the constitutional fabric of the modern democracies."

Preparata explique ensuite pourquoi la démocratie occidentale est le leurre:

« In fact, in the so-called ‘democratic constituency,' which represents to date the most sophisticated model of oligarchic rule, the electorate wields no clout whatever, and political ability is but another expression for the powers of persuasion needed to ‘build consensus' around (momentous) decisions already taken elsewhere."

Puis vient la révélation de la plus grande conspiration politico-diplomatique de tous les temps, liée au fantasme de McKinder (qui tient l'île-monde tient le monde…) : la volonté de commander l'Allemagne et d'interdire l'unité eurasiatique, qu'on retrouve une génération après chez Brzezinski et son grand échiquier.

"The story told in this book is the story of the British Empire, which by 1900, fearing the rising power of the young German Reich, contrived in secrecy a plan for a giant encirclement of the Eurasian landmass. The main objective of this titanic siege was the prevention of an alliance between Germany and Russia: if these two powers could have fused into an ‘embrace,' so reasoned the British stewards, they would have come to surround themselves with a fortress of resources, men, knowledge and military might such as to endanger the survival of the British empire in the new century."

L'entente germano-russe aurait évidemment changé le monde, mais on avait mieux à faire. On avait à conspirer contre la paix, contre la destinée européenne :

"From this early realization, Britain embarked upon an extraordinary campaign to tear Eurasia asunder by hiring France and Russia, and subsequently America, to fight the Germans."

A la fin de la guerre numéro un, l'Angleterre abandonne le tzar à son sort et lâche aussi les russes Blancs (lisez Denikine). Elle fabrique le traité effarant de Versailles pour préserver une Allemagne puissante et furieuse. C'est ce que comprendBainville en 1920 donc :

« Les Allemands devront payer le tribut principal aux Français qui sont un tiers de moins qu'eux: quarante millions de Français ont pour débiteurs soixante millions d'Allemands… A moins que ces millions de créatures ne fussent pas attachées au même boulet, avec un seul gouvernement, peut-être demain un seul chef, pour les dresser à briser leur chaîne. »

Bainville comprend que le traité a pour but une autre guerre. Sinon il n'a pas d'autres explications (naïveté de Wilson ? Incompétence des négociateurs ? Allons donc !).

S'aidant des études de Thorstein Veblen, Preparata explique pourquoi on préserva de dangereuses élites impériales et militaires en Allemagne :

"World War I completed the first act of the attack… Germany had lost the war, but she had not been defeated on her own territory; Germany's elites, her political and economic structure had remained intact. Thus after 1918 began the second act of the siege: to resurrect in Germany a reactionary regime from the ranks of her vanquished militarists. Britain orchestrated this incubation with a view to conjuring a belligerent political entity which she encouraged to go to war against Russia."

© Wikipedia/ Public Domain Montesquieu et la naissance du crétinisme médiatique

L'Allemagne(Ralph Raico) et épargnée dans son militarisme prussien serait poussée à attaquer la Russie. Et la naïveté barbare de la micro-caste nazie fit le reste. Preparata évoque avec ironie la non-acceptation du dossier du fils Ribbentrop à Eaton. Le fidèle pion de Montagu Norman, Hjalmar Schacht (passeport américain, comme Baldur Von Schirach), fut installé au pouvoir en Allemagne, où il réalisa les miracles financiers que l'on sait (pourquoi ne les avait-il pas réalisés avant ?).

Puis, comme pour contredire Quigley et sa caste british divisée sur le sujet nazi, Preparata ajoute :

« England put out a mesmerizing show by feigning before the world that her ruling class was divided between pro-Nazis and anti-Nazis, and that such a scission accounted for the apparent lack of commitment to fight Hitler on the Western Front after the invasion of Poland had triggered World War II"

Et d'expliquer pourquoi les Etats-Unis ne sont pas intervenus avant, question que posera de Gaulle à Harry Hopkins d'ailleurs.

On parle de de Gaulle ? Citons-le.

© Sputnik. Malichev Pourquoi de Gaulle préférait la Russie à Roosevelt

Tome III des mémoires, rencontre avec Harry Hopkins :

« Je rappelai que le malheur de 1940 était l'aboutissement des épreuves excessives que les Français avaient subies. Or, pendant la première guerre mondiale, les États-Unis n'étaient intervenus qu'après trois années de lutte où nous nous étions épuisés à repousser l'agression allemande. Encore entraient- ils en ligne pour le seul motif des entraves apportées à leur commerce par les sous-marins allemands et après avoir été tentés de faire admettre une paix de compromis où la France n'eût même pas recouvré l'Alsace et la Lorraine. »

Il se défoule bien le Général. Et il n'a pas terminé.

« Le Reich une fois vaincu, on avait vu les Américains refuser à la France les garanties de sécurité qu'ils lui avaient formellement pro- mises, exercer sur elle une pression obstinée pour qu'elle renonce aux gages qu'elle détenait et aux réparations qui lui étaient dues, enfin fournir à l'Allemagne toute l'aide nécessaire au redressement de sa puissance. « Le résultat, dis-je, ce fut Hitler. »

De Gaulle fait partie des rares hommes politiques hors l'histoire et capables par conséquent de dire la vérité. Encore un petit clou sur les responsabilités (ou les irresponsabilités) de l'établissement anglo-saxon :

« J'évoquai l'immobilité qu'avaient observée les États-Unis quand le III e Reich entreprit de dominer l'Europe; la neutralité où ils s'étaient cantonnés tandis que la France subissait le désastre de 1940; la fin de non-recevoir opposée par Franklin Roosevelt à l'appel de Paul Reynaud alors qu'il eût suffi d'une simple promesse de secours, fût-elle secrète et à échéance, pour décider nos pouvoirs publics à continuer la guerre; le soutien longtemps accordé par Washington aux chefs français qui avaient souscrit à la capitulation et les rebuffades prodiguées à ceux qui poursuivaient le combat ».

Revenons aux libertariens américains.

L'historien américain Frédéric R. Sanborn explique que tout été fait par les anglo-saxons pour qu'Hitler triomphe à Munich en 38.. Roosevelt l'empêcha et ordonna aux franco-britanniques de céder.

Je cite Frédéric Sanborn (on est le 26 septembre 38) :

« At this critical moment Mr Roosevelt intervened and wrecked the entire situation. Mr. Roosevelt had earlier been requested to apply his pressure only against Germany, but now he was applying it against Germany's opponents too. It was thus clear that Mr. Roosevelt was not only opposing their military preparations to go to war against Germany: he was also lending the support of his influence to those who, in the divided counsels of the British and French governments, were opposed to war-to those who have since been called the appeasers."

C'est donc Roosevelt qui a favorisé l'apaisement et le triomphe du poulain Hitler à Munich ; Roosevelt et Chamberlain qui vint comme à Canossa s'agenouiller à Berchtesgaden, lui le cousin du penseur raciste Houston Stewart.

Sanborn: "Chancellor Hitler's bluff gained an unanticipated supporter."

Preparata révèle la stratégie de lâcher le loup-garou nazi pendant trois ans en Russie en échange de cette drôle de guerre à l'ouest (Quigley le reconnaît) et d'une Méditerranée anglo-saxonne.

"The truth was quite different: a bargain was being transacted behind the scenes; Britain calculatingly prevented the Americans from opening a western front for three years so as to allow the Nazis to penetrate and devastate Russia undisturbed in exchange for the prompt evacuation of German forces from the Mediterranean basin."

L'Allemagne nazie, avec une France fasciste, une Italie fasciste, une Espagne fasciste, n'a pas su contrôler la Méditerranée ! Elle occupe la France et laisse la flotte française se faire détruire par Churchill ? Ô sottise ! Et Goebbels dans son Journal invoque une hydrophobie de son chef !

On résume la campagne britannique:

« To annihilate the German threat, the British ruling elites had gambled for high stakes…This game for Anglo-American supremacy came at the cost of approximately 70 million lives (two world wars): a holocaust whose nature is beyond words."

La conclusion ?

On sait que l'Angleterre a détruit la Libye, la Syrie avec son dominion socialiste français, qu'elle est le fer de lance de l'Otan et de la guerre contre la Russie en Europe. Le général britannique Shireff a évoqué une prochaine guerre en Europe.

Rien n'est donc terminé, et Preparata note sur leur ubris:

« So the West has to think again — to think, in fact, that there is something far worse than Nazism, and that is the hubris of the Anglo-American fraternities, whose routine is to incite indigenous monsters to war, and steer the pandemonium to further their imperial aims."

— -

Bibliographie sommaire

Bainville — Les conséquences du traité de Versailles

De Gaulle — Mémoires de Guerre, tome III

Perpetual war for perpetual peace — edited by Harry Elmer Barnes _chapter 3, by F. Sanborn (Mises.org)

Preparata (Guido Giacomo) — Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America

Made the Third Reich (Pluto Press)

Quigley — The anglo-american establishment

Raico — Great wars and great leaders

