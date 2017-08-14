S'inscrire
17:29 14 Août 2017
    L'incarnation vivante de Ken révèle le coût de ses métamorphoses

    Accro à la chirurgie esthétique, ce Londonien est ravi de se rapprocher par son image de la célèbre poupée Ken, le copain de Barbie, peu importe ce qu'il en coûte.

    Rodrigo Alves, 33 ans, s'est fait refaire de la tête aux pieds pour ressembler à Ken, le célèbre copain de la poupée Barbie. Accro à la chirurgie esthétique, il a déjà dépensé près de 500.000 euros (450.000 livres sterling) pour ses opérations, qui se comptent en dizaines.

     

    Début août, il a notamment payé 24.000 euros pour se faire poser des dents en porcelaine, en Iran.

     

    Rodrigo est forcé de se faire opérer à l'étranger car les médecins britanniques ne sont plus autorisés à effectuer des modifications sur sa personne, déjà trop retouchée.

     

    Le Londonien est totalement ravi du résultat, comme on peut voir sur son compte Instagram et dans le reportage du Daily Mail.

     

    Cette intervention vient s'ajouter à une rhinoplastie ainsi qu'une opération au niveau du menton.

    Today I was asked why Coming to Iran for my MOT #plasticsurgery my answer was very short and simple! Most of my surgeons and the best surgeons are based in Los Angeles and they are All Iranians including the doctor from #botched large majority of the top notch surgeons in #beverlyhills are from IRan and they are really the best but also 4x more expensive then anywhere else. So at this time instead of going to Los Angeles I came to the Country from where they are all from #iran and I m amazed by the quality of service provided and the results of all my procedures. Historically speaking Iran has being leading the excellency in medicine for years but what people don't know is that Iran also have the best #plasticsurgeons in the world! Check out @parsianbeauty for examples #beauty #persian #persianbeauty #aesthics #makeover #plasticpositive #rodrigoalves #kish #tehran

    Публикация от Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) Авг 5 2017 в 7:20 PDT

     

    Rodrigo a subi sa première intervention chirurgicale en 2004, alors qu'il était étudiant. Depuis, il ne peut tout simplement plus s'arrêter…

     

    chirurgie esthétique, insolite, Rodrigo Alves, Royaume-Uni
