L'incarnation vivante de Ken révèle le coût de ses métamorphoses

Rodrigo Alves, 33 ans, s'est fait refaire de la tête aux pieds pour ressembler à Ken, le célèbre copain de la poupée Barbie. Accro à la chirurgie esthétique, il a déjà dépensé près de 500.000 euros (450.000 livres sterling) pour ses opérations, qui se comptent en dizaines.
Début août, il a notamment payé 24.000 euros pour se faire poser des dents en porcelaine, en Iran.
Rodrigo est forcé de se faire opérer à l'étranger car les médecins britanniques ne sont plus autorisés à effectuer des modifications sur sa personne, déjà trop retouchée.
I m very happy to be back home and to be able to share my story and experiences with you today on @itv Thanks for the love and positive energy from all my fans and followers. Also a massive thank you to my surgeons @dr.m.sadr @farshidmahboubirad @drghobadi @dr.keshavarzian and the team from @parsianbeauty in #kishisland and #tehran ❤️ #rodrigoalves
Le Londonien est totalement ravi du résultat, comme on peut voir sur son compte Instagram et dans le reportage du Daily Mail.
now I need to repair my fuselage. 1 year and half ago a Surgeon in Berlin performed a very poor procedure using cartilage from my ribs for nothing and leaving my perfect six pack with a scar. But day Dr Onaghi along side dr Sadr performed a nearly 2h mini surgery to removed that ugly scar that bothered me so much. Thanks To @parsianbeauty and @dr.m.sadr #iran #scarremoval #surgery #rodrigoalves Thank you @drghobadi
Cette intervention vient s'ajouter à une rhinoplastie ainsi qu'une opération au niveau du menton.
Today I was asked why Coming to Iran for my MOT #plasticsurgery my answer was very short and simple! Most of my surgeons and the best surgeons are based in Los Angeles and they are All Iranians including the doctor from #botched large majority of the top notch surgeons in #beverlyhills are from IRan and they are really the best but also 4x more expensive then anywhere else. So at this time instead of going to Los Angeles I came to the Country from where they are all from #iran and I m amazed by the quality of service provided and the results of all my procedures. Historically speaking Iran has being leading the excellency in medicine for years but what people don't know is that Iran also have the best #plasticsurgeons in the world! Check out @parsianbeauty for examples #beauty #persian #persianbeauty #aesthics #makeover #plasticpositive #rodrigoalves #kish #tehran
Rodrigo a subi sa première intervention chirurgicale en 2004, alors qu'il était étudiant. Depuis, il ne peut tout simplement plus s'arrêter…
I wasn't born this way I made my self this way and with the help of the best plastic surgeons in the world, healthy life style and anti-ageing therapy I shall never get old, intact as the time passes by I look younger and not older. #reallifestory #reallife #makeover #aesthetics #plasticsurgery 50 surgeries so far with more coming up 📺🤴🏻
