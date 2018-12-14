Un kayakiste se lance dans une chute d'eau de 32 mètres avec sa GoPro (vidéo)

L’Allemand Adrian Mattern, 23 ans, est parvenu à descendre en kayak la chute d’eau Alexandra qui fait 32 mètres de haut, située sur la rivière Hay, dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest du Canada. Il a publié une vidéo de cet exploit sur les réseaux sociaux.
«J’avais découvert ces chutes d’eau en 2014. J’ai tout de suite su que je voulais les sauter un jour […]. La descente a été comme un rêve et je me suis bientôt retrouvé en bas des chutes d’eau, heureux et en paix avec moi-même. Merci à tous ceux qui ont été là et m’ont aidé à réaliser mon rêve!», a indiqué Adrian Mattern sur Instagram.
three days ago, I got the chance to achieve another big career goal of mine by running 107ft tall Alexandra falls/NWT/Canada. I first saw the falls back in 2014 and immediately knew that one day I wanted to run this particular waterfall when my skill and mindset would be developed enough to pull it off. coming back to the place 4years later I felt more confident and stronger than ever, looking around me I had a great group of close friends I trust my life to. With the given scenario I felt confident, happy and also nervous about the upcoming descent. the second I pushed off the shore though, I fully went into the flow-state and nervousness became a calming and positive feeling. the descent itself felt like it was a dream and soon I found myself downstream of the falls happy and at peace with myself! thanks for everyone being out there and helping me making that dream come true!! 🚁: @danejacksonkayak #fallingoffthefaceoftheearth #verleihtflügel
Adrian Mattern est un kayakiste professionnel, il met régulièrement en ligne des photos et vidéos de ses plus belles prouesses.
