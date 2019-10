L’inscription «Jésus sauve» sur son dossard s’avère être prophétique - photos

In Minnesota, a runner named Tyler Moon decided to wear “JESUS SAVES” on his running bib for a ten mile race! He collapsed during the race and had a heart attack! Luckily a nurse named JESUS Bueno was running behind him, who used CPR to save his life! 😎🙏 https://t.co/Im7ikujqBT pic.twitter.com/4OZMDoGlpR