Un puissant séisme détruit des écoles aux Philippines et cause de nombreux morts - images

JUST IN | Jessie Riel Parba, a 15-year-old Grade 9 student of Kasuga National High School in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after he was hit by falling debris in the said school. | via Eldie Aguirre / Photo courtesy of Ronnie Jhun Otero pic.twitter.com/V1pyLjOSo4