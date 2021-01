Sauver la planète pour 2021: la Cop 26 de novembre ravive la foi des écolos

We have just had the warmest decade (2011-2020) on record. This year is on track to be one of the 3 warmest on record, and may even rival 2016 as the warmest on record. The 6 warmest years have all been since 2015.#ClimateChange https://t.co/6OuUDnsC8W pic.twitter.com/ge9FGIvD2y