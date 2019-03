Le Royaume-Uni ferme sa base antarctique par crainte qu’un énorme iceberg ne se détache

For the 2nd time since its establishment, in 2012, British antarctic station #HalleyVI closes for the winter. It was relocated 23km inland (jan. 2017) and kept closed for the winter 2017. To be reopened in nov. 2018: https://t.co/gblhvmDWFQ.#Antarctica #AntarcticInfrastructure pic.twitter.com/dc0K8so9rc