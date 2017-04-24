S'inscrire
17:20 24 Avril 2017
    Auschwitz: marche de la vie dans un camp de la mort

    Plusieurs milliers de personnes ont participé ce lundi à la «Marche des vivants» organisée à Auschwitz afin d’honorer la mémoire des millions de victimes de l’Holocauste.

    Lundi 24 avril, des milliers de personnes se sont rassemblées au camp d'Auschwitz en Pologne pour participer à la Marche des vivants, et rendre ainsi hommage aux victimes de l'Holocauste, massacre massif et ciblé des Juifs par l'Allemagne nazie.

     

     

    Les manifestants en tenus bleues ont parcouru trois kilomètres entre Auschwitz et le camp de la mort de Birkenau en brandissant des drapeaux israéliens.

     

     

    Ils ont également laissé le long de la voie ferrée menant vers le camp des plaques en bois comportant des messages.

     

    Benjamin Fondane — Remember only that I was innocent and, just like you, mortal on that day, I, too, had a face marked by rage, by pity and joy, quite simply, a human face! — He was murdered at auschwitz-birkenau 1944 Today marks Yom HaShoah (holocaust Remembrance Day) I stood here at Auschwitz wanting to weep for humanity. Standing here I hated what had happened to my fellow man. But then I saw her, a young girl, no older than 15 walking back up the tracks heading out of Auschwitz with the Israeli flag draped across her shoulders and in that moment I realised Love will always defeat Hate, light will always defeat darkness. The nazis failed, they could never win. #yomhashoah #holocaust #holocaustrememberanceday #israel #israeli #jew #brother #love #yadvashem #auschwitz #auschwitzbirkenau

    Публикация от Aaron Wright (@aaron_wright87) Апр 23 2017 в 3:51 PDT

     

    Le jour de la commémoration de l'Holocauste est l'une des dates les plus importantes et solennelles pour les Juifs du monde entier.

     

    Today is Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Rememberance Day. This time last year, Shelly Silver '20 was on the March of the Living. "It's hard to put into words the feeling that you get walking through these camps. The best way I can describe it was that I felt lucky. I was lucky that I was able to walk in and out of these camps surrounded by support of my friends, unlike so many others. I am lucky to have a Jewish state, which I was reminded of with every singing of Hatikvah. This feeling hit me the most when walking through Majendek. This death camp is in the middle of a city and no one worked to stop the mass genocide that was happening there. The fact that I was walking through this place that felt strongly of death as a free Jew was an indescribable feeling. It is part of our duty as Jewish people to make sure that this is remembered and never again. עם ישראל חי"

    Публикация от UConn Hillel (@uconn_hillel) Апр 24 2017 в 5:42 PDT

     

     

     

