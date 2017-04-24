Auschwitz: marche de la vie dans un camp de la mort

Lundi 24 avril, des milliers de personnes se sont rassemblées au camp d'Auschwitz en Pologne pour participer à la Marche des vivants, et rendre ainsi hommage aux victimes de l'Holocauste, massacre massif et ciblé des Juifs par l'Allemagne nazie.

So proud of my daughter as she participates in @moltoronto March of The Living honouring Holocaust Remembrance Day — Yom Hashoah. She is marching through Auschwitz. Holocaust survivors are becoming fewer in number — it's so important that our younger generations remember — and never forget. Публикация от Elissa Freeman (@elissa_freeman) Апр 24 2017 в 7:11 PDT

Les manifestants en tenus bleues ont parcouru trois kilomètres entre Auschwitz et le camp de la mort de Birkenau en brandissant des drapeaux israéliens.

Ils ont également laissé le long de la voie ferrée menant vers le camp des plaques en bois comportant des messages.

Le jour de la commémoration de l'Holocauste est l'une des dates les plus importantes et solennelles pour les Juifs du monde entier.

Suivez Sputnik sur Telegram pour ne jamais manquer les actualités les plus importantes grâce à nos sélections du matin et du soir. Pour recevoir les actualités de notre chaîne, il suffit de télécharger l'application Telegram sur n'importe quel smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur puis cliquer sur le lien et appuyer sur « Join ».