S'inscrire
16:53 04 Juillet 2017
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Spectateurs et un mannequin (image d'illustration)

    La «Reine des Ténèbres» qui fait rêver la Toile

    © AFP 2017 Kena Betancur
    Société
    URL courte
    523501

    Ce mannequin américain à la peau d’un noir très profond séduit les internautes par sa beauté et sa confiance en soi. Elle considère sa couleur de peau comme une bénédiction de Dieu.

    Nyakim Gatwech, un mannequin américain d'origine sud-soudanaise, est surnommée «La Reine des Ténèbres» en raison de son teint noir foncé. Elle affole la Toile avec ses photos et fait l'objet d'une attention soutenue sur les réseaux sociaux.

    My black is flawless I've never been this proud before My skin never felt so good Was I not used to it? I can't remember when I loved this shade so much My color is dark and lovely. It sings with a rhythmic melody of beauty. My black is loud It yelled at this pale-faced lady the other day She tried to demean my black And just as quickly as she did My black screamed back. My skin roared with elegance Reminding you it is not afraid anymore My black is loved I rubbed it down tenderly today Making sure to touch every inch. Ever so gently it glistened and radiated My black shimmers and still catches attention. It's been kissed and hugged Yet still selfishly wants more My black isn't always easy But I am my black and my black is me. By Jennifer Asiedu 📸 @sethnocentric 💄 @queenkim_nyakim #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #melaningoddess👑🍫 #chocolate🍫 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #darkchocolate #confideniskey❤️ #slelove

    Публикация от Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) Июн 22 2017 в 11:57 PDT

     

    La peau de la jeune femme (24 ans) est en effet d'un noir très profond, ce qui fait son orgueil. Le compte Instagram de la «Barbie noire» a déjà 160.000 abonnés.

     

    Le noir est la couleur de la force et de la fierté, souligne-t-elle. C'est pour elle une couleur de gloire qui fait sa personnalité, selon elle.

     

    Nyakim défend toujours les droits des femmes noires, mais aussi de toutes les personnes à la peau colorée.

     

    Elle raconte que les gens lui posent sans cesse des questions sur son teint, et n'arrêtent pas de lui jeter des regards curieux, pas toujours polis.

     

    Un jour, un conducteur d'Uber lui a demandé si elle voudrait se blanchir la peau pour une somme de 10.000 dollars. Elle lui a répondu qu'elle considérait sa couleur de peau comme une bénédiction de Dieu.

     

    Lire aussi:

    Pourquoi ces Taïwanaises ne vieillissent-elles pas?
    Photos nues de Melania Trump: Carla Bruni prend la défense de la Première dame US
    La loi anti-mannequin trop maigre adoptée en France

    Lire aussi:

    Auschwitz: marche de la vie dans un camp de la mort
    Latte au charbon actif, la dernière mode «détox»!
    Lolita, la déesse noire à la conquête du monde
    Tags:
    Internet, Noirs, mannequins, Nyakim Gatwech
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Multimédia

    Les hommes politiques à la pêche
    Les hommes politiques à la pêche
    Des géants pétroliers US redoutent un durcissement de sanctions antirusses
    Des géants pétroliers étatsuniens redoutent un durcissement de sanctions antirusses
    T-14 Armata
    T-14 Armata: le char russe qui a changé le monde de l'armement

    A ne pas manquer

    Réseaux Sociaux

    sputnik.france
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok