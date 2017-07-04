La «Reine des Ténèbres» qui fait rêver la Toile

Nyakim Gatwech, un mannequin américain d'origine sud-soudanaise, est surnommée «La Reine des Ténèbres» en raison de son teint noir foncé. Elle affole la Toile avec ses photos et fait l'objet d'une attention soutenue sur les réseaux sociaux.
My black is flawless I've never been this proud before My skin never felt so good Was I not used to it? I can't remember when I loved this shade so much My color is dark and lovely. It sings with a rhythmic melody of beauty. My black is loud It yelled at this pale-faced lady the other day She tried to demean my black And just as quickly as she did My black screamed back. My skin roared with elegance Reminding you it is not afraid anymore My black is loved I rubbed it down tenderly today Making sure to touch every inch. Ever so gently it glistened and radiated My black shimmers and still catches attention. It's been kissed and hugged Yet still selfishly wants more My black isn't always easy But I am my black and my black is me. By Jennifer Asiedu 📸 @sethnocentric 💄 @queenkim_nyakim #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #melaningoddess👑🍫 #chocolate🍫 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #darkchocolate #confideniskey❤️ #slelove
La peau de la jeune femme (24 ans) est en effet d'un noir très profond, ce qui fait son orgueil. Le compte Instagram de la «Barbie noire» a déjà 160.000 abonnés.
We’ve come a long way but we still have a long way to go. My hope is that this post can remind you everyday of why you should be proud of your melanin. Why you should be proud of your heritage regardless of how light or dark your skin is. Stop comparing your skin anyone Change can only happen once you can truthfully look in the mirror and love that Deep Chocolate, Cinnamon, Mocha, or Caramel complexion. #tbh💯 Designer @hannahkathryne Photographer @jeanniemariephotography #darkchocolate🍫❤️ #confideniskey❤️ #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 #africanqueen👸🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿
Le noir est la couleur de la force et de la fierté, souligne-t-elle. C'est pour elle une couleur de gloire qui fait sa personnalité, selon elle.
Beauty is in the beholder. My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent. I represent a nation of warriors. You can see it in my presentation. MaMa Africa. My roots run deep! 👸🏿🇸🇸🍫 📸 @piokky 👙 @miss__aude @audeswim 💄 @queenkim_nyakim Model @queenkim_nyakim #africanqueen👸🏿 #confideniskey❤️ #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #chocolate🍫 #darkchocolate #darkofdarkness👸🏿🖤
Nyakim défend toujours les droits des femmes noires, mais aussi de toutes les personnes à la peau colorée.
Elle raconte que les gens lui posent sans cesse des questions sur son teint, et n'arrêtent pas de lui jeter des regards curieux, pas toujours polis.
Un jour, un conducteur d'Uber lui a demandé si elle voudrait se blanchir la peau pour une somme de 10.000 dollars. Elle lui a répondu qu'elle considérait sa couleur de peau comme une bénédiction de Dieu.
NOTHING MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN A WOMAN WHO IS COMFORTABLE IN HER OWN SKIN👌🏿👌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 nothing more attractive than a woman who have confidence😍😍 📸 @piokky 💄 @queenkim_nyakim #lovewhoyouare😍 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #skinflawless❤️ #sleflove #myblackisbeautiful💋 #blackgirlmagic✨ #wearenilotic #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #southsudanessbeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸 #melaninpoping🍫✨ #chocolate🍫🍫🍫#faahion #queenkim_nyakim #goddess
