Des blessés dans un accident de train près de Sydney

L'accident est survenu à 10h00 heure locale. Le convoi n'est pas parvenu à freiner, d'après la chaîne d'information nationale ABC.
People trapped and multiple injuries after Sydney train crash in Richmond https://t.co/CwsRqQfG0t pic.twitter.com/pHvZwBq9Lx— nzherald (@nzherald) 22 января 2018 г.
Des ambulances et trois hélicoptères ont été dépêchés sur les lieux.
WATCH: TRAIN ACCIDENT: Footage shows the aftermath of a train hitting a buffer at Richmond Station this morning, leaving sixteen injured – one seriously – as investigators search for the cause of the crash. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/g35BrKl6WE— TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) 22 января 2018 г.
Les causes de l'accident n'ont pas encore été élucidées.
Richmond: "Didn't slow down at all…I've never seen a train come in there that quick" — Noel — Witness. 16 people injured in morning train crash. #sydneytrains #7News pic.twitter.com/fP108qm1Um— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) 22 января 2018 г.
