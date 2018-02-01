S'inscrire
09:30 01 Février 2018
    Des grid girls

    Désormais au chômage, les «grid girls» donnennt libre cours à leurs sentiments (images)

    © AFP 2018 Andrej Isakovic
    Société
    Les grilles de départ en F1 seront désormais désertées par les «grid girls». Ces jeunes femmes sont choisies pour leur plastique pour indiquer l'emplacement des voitures. Le nouveau propriétaire de Liberty Media a mis fin mercredi à cette tradition. Ainsi, plus de mannequins sur le bitume... Quid de l'avis des «grid girls»?

    Le nouveau propriétaire de la F1 estime que cette tradition «ne correspond pas aux valeurs défendues par notre marque et est clairement en contradiction avec les normes sociétales actuelles», explique-t-il dans un communiqué.

    «Nous ne pensons pas que cette tradition soit appropriée ou en accord avec la F1 et ses fans», ajoute le groupe. Or, les «grid girls» elles-mêmes s'y opposent fermement. 

    La plupart de ces jeunes filles ont notamment peur d'en être réduites à s'inscrire au chômage.

    La question de conserver ces filles portant des parapluies ou des pancartes indiquant le numéro des pilotes avait été soulevée par les nouveaux propriétaires de la F1 il y a quelques semaines.

    Le directeur sportif, Ross Brawn, avait indiqué lors d'une interview sur la BBC en décembre 2017 que le sujet était «sérieusement à l'étude».

    «Beaucoup de personnes veulent respecter la tradition des "grid girls" et certains pensent que c'est dépassé», avait-il dit. La question a donc été tranchée.

    Cette petite révolution dans le cérémonial léché de la F1 va prendre effet dès le premier Grand Prix de la saison 2018 en Australie fin mars.

    Tags:
    féminisme, sport, grid-girls, Formula 1
