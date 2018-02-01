Désormais au chômage, les «grid girls» donnennt libre cours à leurs sentiments (images)

Le nouveau propriétaire de la F1 estime que cette tradition «ne correspond pas aux valeurs défendues par notre marque et est clairement en contradiction avec les normes sociétales actuelles», explique-t-il dans un communiqué.
So no more grid girls? no more income for rent mortgages looking after their family! well done feminists another sick job destroying victory ☹️ pic.twitter.com/C7sqACfYF0— EnglishBrit (@StewKipp) 1 февраля 2018 г.
«Nous ne pensons pas que cette tradition soit appropriée ou en accord avec la F1 et ses fans», ajoute le groupe. Or, les «grid girls» elles-mêmes s'y opposent fermement.
Formula 1 has AXED stunning grid girls and the babes are NOT happy about it. https://t.co/sv2vuav5gi pic.twitter.com/LjCKqK2hJh— Report UK (@ReportUK) 1 февраля 2018 г.
La plupart de ces jeunes filles ont notamment peur d'en être réduites à s'inscrire au chômage.
I am a grid girl, I LOVE my job and I CHOOSE to do it! The issue at the moment is there are too many people being offended on behalf of people who are not offended at all!— Hannah Louise (@Hannah_James_6) 31 января 2018 г.
I will be devastated if @OfficialBSB and @iom_tt follow suit.#saveourgridgirls #womensrights gridgirls pic.twitter.com/yr074Bnnq0
La question de conserver ces filles portant des parapluies ou des pancartes indiquant le numéro des pilotes avait été soulevée par les nouveaux propriétaires de la F1 il y a quelques semaines.
"Scantily clad furniture", "sexualising women", "provocative", "Id never let my daughter wear a grid girl outfit"… just some of today's comments, yet people clearly haven't dont their research as these are my outfits from my 5 years in F1 #gridgirl #gridgirls pic.twitter.com/etbcCPnCC1— Rebecca Cooper (@rebeccageldard) 31 января 2018 г.
Le directeur sportif, Ross Brawn, avait indiqué lors d'une interview sur la BBC en décembre 2017 que le sujet était «sérieusement à l'étude».
Feminism now costing women their jobs..🙈🤔wake me up when all this crazy political correctness blows over and pass me the Lycra! I loved being a grid girl 🏁😎📷 @Mike_Petch @PaulONeill29 #Gridgirls #BTCC pic.twitter.com/iQciq5qu6c— Sophie Wright (@DJSoWright) 31 января 2018 г.
«Beaucoup de personnes veulent respecter la tradition des "grid girls" et certains pensent que c'est dépassé», avait-il dit. La question a donc été tranchée.
Being a grid girl….. Honestly one of the best jobs 👊 yeah, I have a demanding full time office job too, but that doesn't stop me wanting to go and work at the racing 🏁 #lovewhatyoudo #gridgirls pic.twitter.com/BVEr2r22Rf— Clementine Courtenay (@Cece_293) 31 января 2018 г.
Cette petite révolution dans le cérémonial léché de la F1 va prendre effet dès le premier Grand Prix de la saison 2018 en Australie fin mars.
Not content with killing interaction between men and women, toxic feminist "ultras" are making the #gridgirls in #F1 unemployed.— Rob Boyd (@avonandsomer) 31 января 2018 г.
Looking at the state of them….Maybe it's just pure jealousy…. pic.twitter.com/TiEREWjVDC
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)