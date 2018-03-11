Des prix plus élevés pour les blancs: un restaurant lutte contre les inégalités raciales

Un pop-up restaurant de la Nouvelle-Orléans, baptisé SAARTJ, a essayé de mettre en lumière le problème des inégalités raciales en invitant ses clients blancs à payer 18 dollars supplémentaires pour leurs repas, a annoncé le journal américain Civil Eats.
«Le prix standard de 12 dollars était disponible pour tout le monde, mais seuls les clients blancs ont été invités à considérer le prix suggéré» de 30 dollars, note Tunde Wey, un chef originaire de Lagos, au Nigéria, qui a ouvert ce restaurant.
Près de 78% des clients blancs préféraient payer le supplément, ce qui, selon M.Wey, s’explique par une «pression sociale positive» et le besoin de se sentir une personne qui aide les autres. Les clients afro-américains voulaient parfois aussi payer le prix plus élevé, mais M.Wey insistait sur son schéma.
Le bénéfice net provenant des ventes au prix suggéré a été redistribué à des clients de couleur. D’ailleurs, seules six personnes ont accepté de recevoir cet argent, d’après le journal britannique Metro.
Ce programme temporaire d’un mois s’est terminé le 4 mars. Il a été un succès et a provoqué des discussions.
there's a generation of young nigerians my age, more weary than millennial, disconnected in body from the place we were born but we carry it in our chests-- even if we don't admit it. it's why we cloister about each other, and hold on to old slangs from secondary school. it's why we celebrate each other; protect ourselves against the negative stereotypes with codes (handshakes that break into finger snaps and belly laughs at inside jokes that don't require an elaborate backstory or an american accent to deliver). it's why we cook, because the smell of palm oil, crayfish and onions has been painted into the roof of our nostrils. it's why we blink furiously, because the sand from this place which exists in memory and real time is stuck in our eye. it's why we cook-- we all cook: stew, rice, dodo. even meat pie, puff puff, efo. of course jollof, fried rice. but we're also afraid of… nigeria. scared of going back to the sand that is not allegorical. and the sand flies that bite and the mosquitoes that rob. but we'll go back one day-- and melt into it again. into the frustration and champagne and garri with moi moi. in the mean time we cook and talk shit in our voices. our real voices, the ones buried under beige accents and baggy expectations. love to all my nigerians in the diaspora. love to the ones I call and text when everything falls apart. to ife and chuck who shit on my food but support the movement. the only people I cry to and really laugh with cus they're me. nigerians are the best fuck everything else you heard. and come through and eat my food cus it's my life when it tastes good, and it's especially my life when it tastes shit but that's when it's the best! naija no dey carry last 🙌🏾🙌🏾
Selon M.Wey, il a voulu mener cette expérience pour mettre en évidence les disparités de salaire entre les noirs et les blancs dans la Nouvelle-Orléans.
En 2013, une étude avait révélé que le revenu moyen des ménages afro-américains de la ville était de 54% inférieur à celui des ménages blancs.
