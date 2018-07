Iran: la détention d'une jeune fille pour des clips de danse sur Instagram fait le buzz

@strefie This is Maede Hojabri, an Iranian who got arrested in Iran 4 dancing to songs on social media. Her accs were closed. She's out on bail with a ban never 2 dance again online. Thought u might wanna see her dancing to your song. #maedeh_hojabri #letsdance #girlsrock #bobon pic.twitter.com/TbKK0tOxO3