Une structure en métal s’effondre lors d'un concert des Backstreet Boys (vidéos)

Un violent orage a fait s'effondrer samedi soir une structure en métal à côté d'un casino à Thackerville, dans l'État américain de l'Oklahoma, à l'entrée d'un concert des Backstreet Boys. Quatorze personnes ont été blessées, est-il indiqué dans un communiqué.
Video from a friend who is at the Backstreet Boys concert at Winstar Casino. She says an outdoor awning fell on people, about a dozen ambulances responded with people being taken out on stretchers. pic.twitter.com/ZmYIRLEtKz— Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) 19 августа 2018 г.
Selon les informations, à cause du mauvais temps les organisateurs avaient commencé à évacuer les fans. On leur a demandé de quitter les lieux et de trouver un abri. Néanmoins, environ 150 personnes ont refusé de suivre ces instructions et sont restées sur place.
Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees concert canceled in Oklahoma after storm injures 14 https://t.co/nmwMokO5s3 pic.twitter.com/tfRFxTtsxD— WonkPorn (@WonkPorn) 19 августа 2018 г.
«Un vent de tempête, des rafales atteignant 70 à 80 miles par heure (112-128 kilomètres par heure, ndlr) et de fortes pluies ont démoli l'arc d'entrée. Quatorze personnes ont reçu une aide sur place et ont été transportées vers des hôpitaux locaux», précise le communiqué.
Current scene at #WinStarWorldCasino. My stomach is in knots. A pavillion collapsed in front of us on people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #BSB #okwx pic.twitter.com/7Km54rfbg7— Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) 18 августа 2018 г.
Suite à ce drame, les Backstreet Boys ont décidé d'annuler l'événement.
«Le plus important, c'est que tout le monde rentre à la maison en toute sécurité et de toute façon, on se revoit prochainement», a écrit le célèbre boys band sur Twitter.
We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) 19 августа 2018 г.
A statement from Winstar Workd Casino regarding cancellation of @backstreetboys concert due to storm & safety concerns, after bystanders were injured by falling canopy.#BackstreetBoys#storm #concert #cancelled#SaturdayNightSpecial#SaturdayFeelinghttps://t.co/dnjw0Z8SqD pic.twitter.com/twPKEuFvwX— A&E Today (@ceoaetnews) 19 августа 2018 г.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)