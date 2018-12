Un train déraille cinq minutes après son départ en Corée du Sud, des blessés (photos)

One of S. Korea's high speed KTX trains has derailed shortly after departing from Gangneung "due to yet-to-be-determined reason." No serious injuries. This is on the same track that opened just 1 year ago ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. KTX 열차 https://t.co/aRR0q9pv8j pic.twitter.com/eKxVpUf1GN