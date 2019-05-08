Voulait-elle passer incognito? Madonna arrive à l'aéroport de New York en voile musulman

La superstar semble avoir tenu à arriver incognito à l'aéroport de New York. Ainsi, Madonna a été prise en photo vêtue d'une veste noire de la marque New York Yankees associée à un voile et des lunettes de soleil.
Madonna.— Fatih eygihan (@FatihEygihan) 8 мая 2019 г.
Newyork jfk havalimanından geçerken.
Burka ile neyi anlatmak istemiş? pic.twitter.com/PyeCFq6bkd
Toutefois, elle était entièrement transformée à la douane, habillée d'un pantalon et d'un simple T-shirt.
I think this is disgusting of Madonna tonuse tge Burqa as a form of disguise. https://t.co/ecXjb9DOc1— Sabrina Wood 🦕🦕 (@sabrinadelphine) 8 мая 2019 г.
Madonna goes incognito in burka and shades at the airport in New York https://t.co/vnd40nVBJJ pic.twitter.com/eTickD7sZC— The Sun (@TheSun) 8 мая 2019 г.
En février 2018, c'était l'actrice Lindsay Lohan qui avait revêtu un hidjab en arrivant à Londres pour assister à la Modest Fashion Week.
Londres: Lindsay Lohan voilée à la Modest Fashion Week, les… — https://t.co/0Td5eSQs5b: point de vue musulman sur l'actualité https://t.co/Lu43tJz7V8— Style and Catwalk (@StyleAndCatwalk) 21 февраля 2018 г.
