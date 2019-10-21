S'inscrire
23:31 21 Octobre 2019
    Des chiens déguisés en Greta Thunberg et pas que défilent à New York pour Halloween - images

    Société
    Un défilé d’Halloween des amis à quatre pattes s’est tenu à New York. Des chiens se sont promenés à travers la ville en costumes de personnalités connues telles que Rihanna ou Greta Thunberg, ainsi que déguisés en dinosaures, lions ou même arc-en-ciel.

    À New York, un défilé annuel de chiens a été organisé en vue d’Halloween. Des centaines de personnes, selon le Daily Mail, se sont rassemblées au Tompkins Square Park pour observer le spectacle.

    Les humains ainsi que les chiens ont eu l’occasion d’endosser tous types de costumes. Parmi les costumes canins les plus remarquables figuraient l’habit de Rihanna avec des lunettes de soleil éblouissantes et une robe rose pâle, ou un Dogue de Bordeaux déguisé en lion.

    En outre, un chien conscient du climat s’est habillé comme la militante Greta Thunberg.

    D’autres ont préféré les tenues d’arc-en-ciel, requin, dinosaure ou même à l’effigie du film d'horreur L'Exorciste.

    La parade de chiens au Tompkins Square Park a été tenue pour la première fois en 1990 dans le cadre d'une rénovation à grande échelle du parc, précise le quotidien britannique Telegraph.

    costumes, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, défilé, Halloween, New York, chiens
    Votre message a été envoyé!
