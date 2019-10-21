Des chiens déguisés en Greta Thunberg et pas que défilent à New York pour Halloween - images

À New York, un défilé annuel de chiens a été organisé en vue d’Halloween. Des centaines de personnes, selon le Daily Mail, se sont rassemblées au Tompkins Square Park pour observer le spectacle.
Les humains ainsi que les chiens ont eu l’occasion d’endosser tous types de costumes. Parmi les costumes canins les plus remarquables figuraient l’habit de Rihanna avec des lunettes de soleil éblouissantes et une robe rose pâle, ou un Dogue de Bordeaux déguisé en lion.
New York, US— Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) October 20, 2019
A dog dressed in a costume attends the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan.
Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Pooch! pic.twitter.com/UFDrzuDTGe
Here is @badgallruru slaying her #Rihanna at Crop Over 2019 in Barbados costume today at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween dog parade in Manhattan for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/SMI8vj544C— Sydney Reising (@SydneyReising) October 21, 2019
Frankie, Dogue de Bordeaux (2 y/o), Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, East River Park, New York, NY • “He’s terrified of everything, like the lion from The Wizard of Oz – no courage.” pic.twitter.com/RY5JY9iNfr— The Dogist (@thedogist) October 21, 2019
En outre, un chien conscient du climat s’est habillé comme la militante Greta Thunberg.
Costumed canines: Dozens of dogs participated in the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City. pic.twitter.com/NGQNWR7DdG— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 20, 2019
D’autres ont préféré les tenues d’arc-en-ciel, requin, dinosaure ou même à l’effigie du film d'horreur L'Exorciste.
12 of the best costumes from this year's Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City https://t.co/TrLBtVT1D6— Pattie O'Furniture (@PattieOFurnitur) October 21, 2019
Another crappy week in begins Trumpistan. Sigh... Anyone else a need a rainbow, with or without a pot of gold?— sarah apfel (@apfel_sarah) October 21, 2019
(10.20 NYC Halloween Dog Parade, h/t @Gothamist)#MondayMorning #MondayMood #FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/wd9Lb1kS36
The #Exorcist at the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade. The dog placed fourth, but is anyone else having a hard time concentrating on the dog? pic.twitter.com/j1dbyrQIAw— Pamela Z (@betterred) October 21, 2019
Who let the dogs out! Hundreds of festive pooches hit the streets for New York City's annual Halloween dog parade #horseandhoofhttps://t.co/DizEKHc9Kj pic.twitter.com/POdwAIJSeF— Horse and Hoof (@horseandhoof) October 21, 2019
La parade de chiens au Tompkins Square Park a été tenue pour la première fois en 1990 dans le cadre d'une rénovation à grande échelle du parc, précise le quotidien britannique Telegraph.
