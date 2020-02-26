La chanteuse Duffy confie avoir été droguée, violée et maintenue en captivité des jours durant

Aimee Duffy, la musicienne galloise connue sous le nom de scène de Duffy, et qui n’était pas apparue en public depuis la sortie de son premier album il y a douze ans, a refait surface sur Instagram le 25 février pour expliquer la raison de sa disparition. Elle a ainsi déclaré qu'elle avait été «droguée, séquestrée et violée» pendant quelques jours.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
La star, aujourd'hui âgée de 35 ans, ne précise pas quand les événements ont eu lieu, mais dit qu'elle a pris la décision d’en parler après qu'un journaliste l'a contactée. «Il était gentil et c'était tellement incroyable de finalement parler (…) Dans les semaines suivantes, je posterai une interview orale. Si vous avez des questions, j'aimerais y répondre. (…) Aujourd'hui je vais bien, je suis en sécurité.»
Elle a fini par réclamer qu’on respecte sa vie privée.
L’histoire de son succès
En 2013, elle avait déclaré au magazine Esquire: «J'ai pris du recul. Je pensais: je vais ralentir tout ça… Tout est devenu tellement complexe, une telle responsabilité.»
