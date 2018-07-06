Le Mondial en Russie dissipe les peurs concernant «ces méchants Russes»

Ainsi, The Guardian appelle à «venir en Russie pour sentir l'amour». The Times note que «les alarmistes avertissaient que la Russie était un pays sombre et dangereux, mais les fans anglais ont reçu un accueil cordial».
Message to the English: come to Russia and feel the love— East Med Monitor (@EastMedMonitor) 3 июля 2018 г.
By Tom Rosenthal @guardian #WorldCup https://t.co/V35oEata99 pic.twitter.com/mEsWqOMRuf
La Fédération anglaise de football confie qu'il s'agissait de la première rencontre avec les Russes pour nombre de ses membres. «Il s'est avéré qu'ils étaient très chaleureux et faisaient tout pour que nous nous sentions bien».
Cost of a beer in Russia is four times cheaper than England https://t.co/xkEvuE7dvW pic.twitter.com/kz9YiJcIt1— The Independent (@Independent) 6 июля 2018 г.
Ces réactions enthousiastes se retrouvent en Une de nombreux journaux européens, notent des observateurs.
@guardian 2million FANS from ALL OVER the WORLD EXPERIENCE the GREATEST WORLD CUP in TEN MOST BEAUTIFUL CLEAN AWESOME CITIES in the WORLD. Amazing STADIUMS, PITCHES INFRASTRUCTURE, ORGANISATION SECURITY, FOOD DRINK HOTELS. a MASTERPIECE MASTER CLASS by BEAUTIFUL RUSSIA. THANK U— SUNGODRA (@godsunra) 5 июля 2018 г.
