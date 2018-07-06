S'inscrire
09:42 06 Juillet 2018
Urgent:
Coupe du Monde de football 2018
Un supporter anglais

Le Mondial en Russie dissipe les peurs concernant «ces méchants Russes»

© Sputnik . Ramil Sitdikov
Les médias britanniques, qui avaient mis en garde les amateurs de football contre une visite en Russie, citent désormais les commentaires enthousiastes de ceux qui ont bravé la «menace russe» et sont venus supporter leur équipe au Mondial.

Mondial 2018
© Sputnik . Anton Denisov
De retour de Russie, un supporter anglais force les médias UK à faire leur mea culpa
La presse britannique, qui effrayait ses lecteurs en leur décrivant des «hooligans sanguinaires qui portent la mort» et affirmait que les Russes voulaient tabasser les fans anglais, a changé d'avis.

Ainsi, The Guardian appelle à «venir en Russie pour sentir l'amour». The Times note que «les alarmistes avertissaient que la Russie était un pays sombre et dangereux, mais les fans anglais ont reçu un accueil cordial».

Moscou
© Sputnik . Ilya Pitalev
Aucune info sur les hooligans russes? Des Français au Mondial brisent le silence
​Selon The Independent, «les fans britanniques se battent parfois les uns contre les autres mais jamais contre les Russes».

La Fédération anglaise de football confie qu'il s'agissait de la première rencontre avec les Russes pour nombre de ses membres. «Il s'est avéré qu'ils étaient très chaleureux et faisaient tout pour que nous nous sentions bien».

​Ces réactions enthousiastes se retrouvent en Une de nombreux journaux européens, notent des observateurs.

