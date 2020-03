Une pièce du panneau moteur se détache d’un Boeing juste après le décollage et tombe dans un jardin - photo

All Nippon AW B787-900 (JA837A) on flight #NH919 lost part of an engine panel soon after take-off from runway 16R at Tokyo-Narita Intl (RJAA), Japan. The part was found nearby the airport w/out causing any injury or damage.https://t.co/FdzudyjaGIhttps://t.co/XujhELJ9t7 pic.twitter.com/86Fah0qrlP