Un bout de la tour Eiffel cherche preneur - photos

A segment of a staircase from #EiffelTower will be auctioned by #Artcurial on Dec 1, during its #ParisianArt Deco Sale. The 2.6m segment comes from staircase built by #GustaveEiffel in 1889. It is estimated to fetch upto 40000 euros, less segments previously auctioned off. #MIG pic.twitter.com/rTGeaoM0lu