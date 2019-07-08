«Peut-être que j'ai un côté sombre», Pamela Anderson regrette d'avoir blâmé Adil Rami

Après avoir fait état de violences subies au sein de son couple avec le footballeur Adil Rami, Pamela Anderson fait machine arrière. Elle regrette d'avoir autant blâmé son ancien compagnon.
Dans un post publié sur son compte Instagram dimanche 7 juillet, la diva prône la paix et annonce vouloir faire un travail sur elle:
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
It Takes 2 to Tango - As bizarre as it is, I realize I cannot blame him for all. I accepted it. I allowed it. I knew it (deep down) and I obviously have a lot of work to do on myself - maybe I used him too - maybe I have some darkness to face. More to learn - Getting mad at myself is therefore the first step in the right direction (rather than blaming all on him). With our minds we may be searching for one thing, but subconsciously we always find exactly who we need in order to understand our own "operating system". This is painful, but it helps us see the reality of who we have been so far, and to make the necessary changes. The problem is that these patterns have become internalized, so that we feel comfortably familiar when we meet people that will ultimately end up betraying us. It's because they have the same "vibe" as all those who did the same thing to us in childhood or whatever. Only once we are prepared to love ourselves unconditionally, not from a egoic perspective but from a spiritual one, and not betray ourselves, then we will also attract people who won't betray us. I’m mad at myself for spending so much time, energy and trust on the wrong man. I must take care of my own needs: love, acceptance, respect, trust. I can’t expect it from anyone else. I must give it to myself . Genuinely and unconditionally. I’m not perfect, I accept my shortcomings Maybe If I can give all that to myself, I can be better at giving it to others. And then - I will attract the same type of person into my life. We are always facing A mirror image ... in love 😍
«Il faut être deux pour un tango. Aussi bizarre que cela puisse paraître, je réalise que je ne peux pas tout lui mettre sur le dos. Je l'ai accepté. Je l'ai autorisé. Je le savais, au fond. J'ai manifestement beaucoup de travail à faire sur moi-même. Peut-être que je l'ai utilisé aussi. Peut-être que j'ai un côté sombre et que je dois y faire face. J'ai plus à apprendre encore. Je dois me fâcher contre moi-même. C'est mon premier pas à faire pour aller dans la bonne direction, plutôt que tout lui rejeter dessus. Dans nos têtes, nous pouvons chercher les choses, mais inconsciemment, nous trouvons toujours exactement la personne dont nous avons besoin pour nous permettre de comprendre notre système d'exploitation», a écrit la star sur son Instagram.
Pamela Anderson et Adil Rami: récit d’une rupture
En juin dernier, Pamela Anderson avait mis fin à sa relation amoureuse avec l’international français Adil Rami. Sur sa page Instagram, la star hollywoodienne a posté une photo commune, l’accompagnant d’une longue légende dans laquelle elle a dévoilée ce qui l’avait poussée à mettre un terme à cette liaison qui a duré deux ans.
La star a témoigné des violences qu’elle avait subies au sein de son couple avec le footballeur Adil Rami et a partagé sur son site officiel des clichés et une vidéo afin d’appuyer ses propos.
Adil Rami a qualifié ses accusations de violences de «complètement fausses». Selon lui, la star américano-canadienne voulait le «toucher» puisqu’elle savait que son «engagement pour la cause des violences faites aux femmes est quelque chose de vraiment important» pour lui.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)