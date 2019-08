Top 7 des atterrissages mouvementés sans victimes: sur la Neva, dans un champ de maïs, dans la taïga - images

#OTD On this day 2001, Air Transat #TS236 C-GITS Toronto to Lisbon ran out of fuel (fuel leak) over the Atlantic & glided to a safe landing at Lajes AFB, Azores.



The aircraft is still in service today, known as the Azores glider.



It just arrived in Toronto from Paris as #TS489 pic.twitter.com/o4qFUStG8w