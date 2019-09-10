Trump limoge John Bolton, son conseiller à la sécurité nationale

Trump a annoncé le limogeage du conseiller à la Sécurité nationale John Bolton. La nomination de son remplaçant sera faite la semaine prochaine, selon le Président américain.
....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Détails à suivre
