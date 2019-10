Un «satellite» s’écrase près du ranch d’un couple américain – vidéo

This is the first ever SpaceSelfie! Check out this epic group selfie that's on its way into the stratosphere.

Now it's your turn, register now & show me what you’ve got, I’m watching & waiting...x

Go to https://t.co/jQVoQGyvNj to upload your selfie #SpaceSelfie #ad #withGalaxy pic.twitter.com/CJe4qq94ok