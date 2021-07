Des milliers de créatures marines ont été cuites vivantes par la canicule qui sévit en Amérique du Nord

“It’s (like) leaving a car in a hot parking lot,” marine biologist Chris Harley told the Star. Extreme heat temperatures, rising up to 40 C in Vancouver, had caused sea animals like mussels, clams and snails to cook to their death. Video: @kelseyleewilson https://t.co/o2l9m3FX0k pic.twitter.com/DwMwbAxR5A