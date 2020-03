Jeux olympiques 2020: un pays du Maghreb classé à haut risque de dopage

The AIU announces the 2020 categorisation of National Federations under Rule 15 of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Nigeria & Morocco have been added to category A along with Bahrain, Belarus, Ethiopia, Kenya, & Ukraine.

