Les images les plus détaillées de la décomposition d’une comète faites par Hubble – vidéo

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has provided astronomers with the sharpest view yet of the breakup of Comet C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS). The telescope resolved roughly 30 fragments of the fragile comet on 20 April and 25 pieces on 23 April https://t.co/NUJ4lKF34D pic.twitter.com/Gb3udCxrhl